A Threads user shared a touching story about her father, a soldier, who got a tattoo based on a children’s drawing he received from his kids. According to her, the soldier decided to preserve this drawing on his body forever.

“I came across a post asking whether soldiers read letters from children or look at their drawings. Meanwhile, in 2023, my dad decided to get a tattoo of a drawing they had sent him,” she wrote, along with a photo.

The author notes that the drawing was created by someone from Bila Tserkva (judging by the caption).

In the comments, people shared their own stories about children’s drawings for the defenders.

In another post on this topic, military personnel also shared the drawings they receive from children.

A deserting sailor posted a video on TikTok showing the locations of the Ukrainian Navy’s missile systems.

Video: A Russian agent was detained for directing strikes on Kyiv and the Poltava region.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman in Kyiv who, between 2025 and 2026, spread calls on Telegram channels to kill Ukrainians and destroy places of worship belonging to religious communities. In total, law enforcement officials exposed five agitators in Mykolaiv, the Cherkasy region, and Zakarpattia. Among them is the wife of the rector of a church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).

Read us on