U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to sit down at the negotiating table, but the sides still have significant differences regarding the terms of a possible peace agreement.

He made these remarks in an interview with Forbes journalists. According to Vance, the reason for the lack of agreement is that Kyiv and Moscow’s positions on key details of the negotiation process remain too far apart.

Vance noted that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has resumed diplomatic contacts and has been in communication with Ukrainian and Russian leaders over the past few days.

The U.S. Vice President described the diplomatic efforts as a complex process and emphasized that the negotiations require further attempts. According to him, the American team continues to work toward reaching agreements, although the path to peace remains difficult.

Source: Forbes

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin asked U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to convey his gratitude to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her efforts in the humanitarian sphere.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance agreed with President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “humanitarian.”

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