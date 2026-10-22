Video: In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a commuter train, causing a car to catch fire

On the afternoon of October 22 in Kharkiv, a fire broke out after a Russian drone struck a passenger electric train. The fire started in the lead car.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire despite the threat of further attacks. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia attacked the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and an ambulance station.

Video: Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv with ballistic missiles.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.

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