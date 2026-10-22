Anti-aircraft gunners from the 1039th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment named after General-Horunzhy Mykola Kapustiansky have released a video showing the French Crotale air defense system in action.

The footage shows the system in motion, the launcher, the guidance system in operation, and missile launches. It also demonstrates the destruction of aerial targets.

The Crotale is a French short-range anti-aircraft missile system designed to intercept drones, aircraft, helicopters, and other aerial targets.

Source: The 1039th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment named after General-Horunzhy Mykola Kapustiansky.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Commander of the “Center” Military Group, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, stated that Ukraine may achieve new successes on the front lines in the very near future. According to him, in terms of scale and results, these successes could be comparable to Operation “Vivaldi.”

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