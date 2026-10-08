On October 8 in Omsk, Russia, amid explosions and alarm sirens at a local oil refinery, a panic-stricken rush broke out at gas stations. Even before the attack on the local refinery, motorists had already flocked en masse to buy fuel, forming kilometer-long lines and disrupting traffic, as they feared large-scale disruptions to fuel supplies in the region.

The target of the attack was the Omsk Oil Refinery, with a processing capacity of 22 million metric tons of crude oil per year, which is considered one of the key enterprises in Russia’s oil refining industry. To strike the target, FP-1-type drones traveled over 2,500 kilometers and breached the defenses. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are expanding their tactics for striking Russian oil and gas infrastructure, increasingly targeting not only refineries but also production control stations that mix and pump fuel into pipelines.

This was reported by the Telegram channel “Exilenova+.”

Russia reported a drone attack on the Omsk Oil Refinery—one of the country’s largest refineries.

Russia cynically referred to the massive attack on Ukraine as a “retaliatory strike.”

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