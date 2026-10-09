The aggressor state, the Russian Federation, has intensified missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s railways, bridges, port infrastructure, energy facilities and transport hubs since the beginning of September. At the same time, Ukraine has stepped up long-range attacks on oil refineries, fuel infrastructure, military airfields and air defense systems in Russia, Anadolu Agency reports.

Strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure

Targets of Russian attacks included a border crossing point with Romania on September 6 and the building of the “We Are Ukraine” television channel, which is part of the “United News” telethon, on September 8. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke of “demonstrative strikes” on airports near the capital ahead of the planned visit to Kyiv by U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Odesa region also came under strikes on infrastructure and vessels heading to Ukrainian ports. According to Ukrainian authorities, at least 48 people were injured in the attacks in the region on September 12. Zelenskyy said that a hotel in the port city of Chornomorsk was also hit. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that it had attacked port infrastructure allegedly used for unloading and storing military cargoes, as well as two dry cargo ships and a sea tug.

On September 14, near the Ukrainian-Polish border in Volyn, a drone struck a train bound for Warsaw. The Ukrainian side said the target may have been a diplomatic train carrying former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European officials, which had left the station before the strike. Moscow said the same day that it had attacked railway facilities in western Ukraine that, it claimed, were used to transport military cargoes from European countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks in Russia and statements regarding Kaliningrad

Russian authorities reported Ukrainian strikes on logistics centers and energy-sector enterprises. In particular, on September 11, a drone attacked facilities belonging to online retailer Ozon. According to the outlet, Ukraine has intensified strikes on logistics facilities in several Russian regions since mid-July, including Wildberries and Ozon centers. Kyiv says these companies are involved in Russia’s military supply chain, while Moscow and the companies themselves describe their facilities as commercial.

Ukrainian strikes also targeted an oil terminal in Novorossiysk and facilities at the port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad region. The outlet notes that the prolonged attacks limited Russia’s ability to process oil into transport fuel, after which the country imposed restrictions on diesel fuel exports in July and extended them until September.

Against the backdrop of the escalation, Russia intensified its nuclear rhetoric regarding Kaliningrad region. On September 29, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom stated that any NATO military action against Kaliningrad would receive a response “by all means,” including nuclear weapons. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on Moscow to stop its nuclear threats and its war against Ukraine.

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