Russia attacked five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging homes and cars

On the night of October 9, Russian troops attacked five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times. The shelling damaged civilian infrastructure, caused fires, and left one person injured.

The Russian invaders used drones and aerial bombs to carry out the attacks.

The communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk in the Nikopol District came under enemy fire.

A 24-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

A fire broke out in the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district following an attack by Russian forces.

In the Synelnykivsky District, the Russian army attacked the Mykolaivska and Petropavlivska communities.

There, private homes and cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Russian invaders also targeted the Hubynska community in the Samarivsky district. An administrative building was damaged as a result of the strike.

In addition, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad and the Yurievka community in the Pavlohrad district.

Fires broke out in these areas as a result of the enemy strikes.

This was reported on Friday morning by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On Friday morning, October 9, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. One person was killed as a result of the shelling, and there are also wounded.

As a reminder, Russia has modernized the Geran-4 drone, equipping it with new navigation systems and a warhead.

The Russians carried out 172 attacks over the past 24 hours: the Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest.

Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements took place on the front lines, and the enemy deployed 156 guided bombs, according to the General Staff.

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