A video has been posted online showing what appears to be an African mercenary in the Russian army walking naked across a battlefield while holding a sign that reads “Please help me.” The circumstances surrounding the video’s release remain unclear.

The video was shared on a Telegram channel. Earlier reports mentioned African prisoners of war who appealed to the “Russia–Africa” summit.

Footage captured by a Ukrainian drone shows a dark-skinned man holding a homemade sign above his head that reads “Please help me.”

The man shows the message to the drone operator and then continues walking across open terrain among grass and shrubs.

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The video has gone viral online.



The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has uncovered the stories of two mercenaries from Cameroon whom Russia sent to carry out suicide assaults.

He arrived in Russia in the spring and was killed in the Donetsk region—the Main Intelligence Directorate identified a mercenary from the Philippines.

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