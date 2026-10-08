Video: Drones Attack the Omsk Oil Refinery

Russian authorities reported a drone attack on the Omsk Oil Refinery—one of the country's largest refineries.

Local residents reported two explosions and smoke rising from the plant’s grounds.

The day before, a drone threat alert was issued in the Omsk region. Due to the threat, mobile internet service may have been restricted, and restrictions were imposed at the Omsk airport.

Vitaly Khotsenko, governor of the Omsk region, confirmed the attack.

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Following the Russian Federation’s strike on the warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

In Russia, the massive attack on Ukraine was cynically called a retaliatory strike.

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