Video: Yandex's Largest Data Center Caught Fire in Russia Following a Drone Attack

In Russia's Ryazan Region, a fire broke out at the Yandex data center following a drone attack.

As seen in footage from videos released by eyewitnesses, a major fire broke out inside the building. The smoke is visible from several kilometers away.

Immediately after the first reports of the fire, Russians began complaining about a widespread outage of Yandex services. This information is confirmed by Downdetector.

What is a data center and why is it important for Russia?

The Yandex data center in Sasovo is a large data processing and storage facility owned by Yandex, located in the city of Sasovo in the Ryazan Region of the Russian Federation.

The facility is used to house server and network equipment and to support Yandex services and the Yandex Cloud platform.

The complex was built in 2012 and commissioned in 2014. The facility is operated by a subsidiary of the Yandex Group—Yandex DC LLC.

The data center has a powerful autonomous power infrastructure. A separate 110 kV “Yandex” substation was built to supply it with electricity and was commissioned in 2014.

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The declared maximum power capacity was 53 MW. The facility uses uninterruptible power supply systems and diesel generator sets.

Yandex calls the Sasovo site the company’s largest data center. The facility is being expanded in separate clusters, but the exact number of servers is not disclosed in open sources.

This information is reported with reference to OSINT sources.

Video: Drones attacked Moscow and the surrounding region; an oil depot may have been hit.

On the morning of October 7, Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Oleksandriya, Kirovohrad Oblast. The attack resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 7, the aftermath of a Russian attack was observed in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The strike set an office and warehouse building on fire and partially destroyed the ceiling.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

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