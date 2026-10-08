On October 8, a Russian aerial bomb struck Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Two passenger buses and pedestrians were hit. Thirty-three people were killed.

Police paramedics worked at the scene, providing aid to the wounded and evacuating the victims. Their work had to be interrupted due to the threat of repeat attacks and enemy drones.

According to the National Police, some of the victims suffered such severe injuries that their bodies had to be pieced together. The identification of the victims is currently underway.

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Law enforcement officials continue to document the aftermath of the Russian strike.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

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