The UN stated that repeated attacks on civilian areas and critical infrastructure are deepening the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine ahead of winter. Gemma Connell, Director of the Crisis Response Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said this during a briefing at the UN Security Council, Anadolu Agency reports.

Connell spoke on behalf of UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher. According to her, over the previous 48 hours, attacks caused new destruction and deaths in various regions of Ukraine. She mentioned strikes on residential neighborhoods, public transport and critical civilian infrastructure facilities.

Power outages and preparations for cold weather

As the UN representative noted, repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have led to the return of scheduled and emergency power outages, including in Kyiv. She stressed that preparations for the winter period cannot be postponed until it begins.

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The UN’s winter response plan, with a budget of $358 million, provides assistance to more than 2 million of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine. This includes heating, shelter, food, medical care, cash assistance and other necessary support.

Calls to protect civilians

Connell stated that funding must arrive on time so that humanitarian organizations can pre-position supplies, repair homes and heating systems, and help communities prepare for freezing temperatures. At the same time, she said that humanitarian assistance cannot compensate for further destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The UN representative called on the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — and Ukraine to protect civilians and critical infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law. She also stressed the need to ensure the delivery of aid to people in frontline and temporarily occupied territories, organize safe voluntary evacuations when necessary, and guarantee the protection of humanitarian personnel.

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