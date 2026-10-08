Ukrainian defense forces carried out a series of strikes against military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers in several regions, as well as in the Black Sea. Specifically, near Donetsk, Ukrainian forces struck a storage and launch site for drones, and in the Ocheretine and Prydorozhne areas, they struck Russian military command posts.

What is known about the new attacks on Russian targets?

Units of the Ukrainian army struck enemy targets on October 7 and during the night of October 8, 2026.

In the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk, Ukrainian soldiers struck a facility that the invaders were using to store, prepare, and launch attack drones. The systematic destruction of such sites aims to reduce the occupying forces’ ability to strike civilian infrastructure on Ukrainian territory.

In addition, significant special operations were carried out in the Black Sea and on other front lines. At sea, Ukrainian defenders struck a Mesh network repeater belonging to Russian units, which was used to coordinate enemy operations.

Near Prydorozhne in the Luhansk region and Ocheretine in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian units struck the occupiers’ command posts.

A warehouse containing the invaders’ logistical supplies was also destroyed in the Ocheretine area, and a Russian field artillery depot was struck near Verkhnioosykove in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff emphasized that systematic efforts to destroy key military targets of the Russian aggressors are continuing.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia claimed that hundreds of Ukrainian drones attacked 17 regions.

As a reminder, in the Kupiansk direction, Russia is increasing its use of large drones.

Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past day, 202 combat engagements took place on the front lines. The highest number of Russian assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction—27 attacks, all of which were repelled by Ukrainian forces.

On October 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated its data on Russian military losses in the war against Ukraine. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,690 invaders.

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