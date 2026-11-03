In Poland, Warsaw–Modlin Airport was temporarily closed after a bomb threat was reported on a LOT Polish Airlines flight from London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 737 MAX, which was initially due to arrive at Warsaw Chopin Airport, landed safely in Modlin. Passengers were evacuated, and no explosive devices were found during the inspection. The airport later resumed operations, The Local Sweden reports.

Checks of flights to Warsaw

A bomb threat was also reported regarding SAS flight SK751 from Copenhagen to Warsaw. The aircraft landed normally at Chopin Airport, and passengers left the plane. One of the airport's runways was closed while the aircraft was inspected, but no explosives were found on board.

The LOT flight was diverted to Modlin due to a separate threat report. Airport spokesperson Adam Szablowski told AFP that no dangerous items were found after the passengers were evacuated and the aircraft was inspected.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incidents in Spain and Bulgaria

In Spain, airport operator Aena activated an emergency protocol following a bomb threat on a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Murcia. The aircraft landed without incident, and the emergency plan was lifted after an inspection by Spain's Civil Guard.

In Sofia, a Wizz Air flight from Bergamo, which arrived in the Bulgarian capital at 09:10, was inspected. The previous day, another Wizz Air aircraft flying from London Luton to Sofia made an emergency landing in Budapest following a bomb threat. Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said Gripen fighter jets were scrambled and ensured the passenger aircraft landed safely. On Sunday, an Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna was diverted to Bulgaria due to a similar threat; no explosives were found.

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