In Johannesburg, South Africa, a coalition between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) after local elections could become one of the most stable options for forming city government. As Daily Maverick notes, the two parties are likely to be the city’s two largest political forces, although they have not yet worked together in any city council.

Arguments in favour of a coalition

The publication believes that an alliance between the two parties could secure a convincing majority and be more resilient than broader coalitions. Such an arrangement would also replicate the ANC-DA cooperation model that still exists at the national level.

According to Daily Maverick, both forces appeal to the political centre, and their voters have similar interests in the formal economy. The Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection noted that so-called doughnut coalitions, in which smaller parties unite to remove the largest one, do not improve service delivery.

The DA could justify cooperation with the ANC by the need to prevent the EFF and MK from coming to power in Johannesburg. For the ANC, an alliance with the DA, even in the role of a smaller partner, could mean retaining influence over important city portfolios.

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Political and personnel risks

At the same time, the DA would have to share power substantially with the ANC, including handing over important areas, such as transport, to party representatives. The publication notes that if urban problems remain unresolved, including the repair of potholes on roads, voters could place responsibility on a DA mayor.

Daily Maverick also draws attention to divisions within the ANC’s regional structure in Johannesburg and possible problems with trust in the party’s candidates for the posts of deputy mayor or head of the finance portfolio. In the publication’s view, there is a risk for the DA that the coalition would help corrupt elements within the ANC remain in power.

For the ANC, the difficulty may lie in the need to cede a significant share of authority to a party that some of its supporters regard as an ideological opponent. The role of Helen Zille is named as a separate factor: her experience in coalition negotiations could be an advantage, but some ANC representatives may not trust her. The voting results are expected to show the real balance of power between the ANC and DA and affect the prospects for such an alliance.

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