In response, co-host Brian Kilmeade strongly refuted her arguments, emphasizing that the only person responsible for starting the war and the loss of life is Vladimir Putin, whom he called “the Hitler of our generation.” Kilmeade emphasized that Ukraine is defending itself against unprovoked aggression and has revolutionized modern warfare through innovative drones that effectively cut off the lifeline of the Russian war machine. The politician and journalist also warned that any cooperation between Washington and Moscow would be a grave mistake, as Russia continues to help Iran and China counter U.S. interests.

Journalist Ostap Yarysh drew attention to this.

Poland’s foreign minister commented on reports of a U.S. agreement to purchase Russian diesel fuel. He noted that Moscow itself is reporting a fuel shortage.

Prior to this, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act in connection with the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to Ukrainians—calling on them to elect a new head of state to replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy—“historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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