Israeli forces enter Quneitra countryside — Anadolu Agency

Israeli military forces entered the countryside of Syria’s Quneitra province and prevented local residents from carrying out construction work. This was reported by Syrian state television channel Alikhbariah, according to Anadolu Agency.

Six military vehicles near Al-Rafid

The channel said that six Israeli military vehicles advanced south of the town of Al-Rafid in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria. According to its information, Israeli forces did not allow residents to dig foundations for construction in the area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Report of barracks demolition

In a separate incident, Alikhbariah reported that Israeli military forces blew up an abandoned military barracks in Tal Harboun near the town of Beit Jinn in the western part of the Damascus province countryside.

As Anadolu Agency notes, Israel expanded its military operations in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, advancing into the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and adjacent positions. Syria demands the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied territories and reaffirms its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Israel says its actions are driven by security considerations.

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