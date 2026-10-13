US Army orders creation of autonomous systems command — Defense News

The US Army has ordered the creation of the U.S. Future and Autonomous Systems Command (FASCOM). The relevant memorandum was signed on October 1 by Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle, Defense News reports.

The document instructs the Army deputy chief of staff to establish FASCOM. It has not yet been announced who will lead the command, where it will be based, or when it will begin operations. According to Army spokesperson Col. Marty Miners, details regarding its structure, leadership and mission will be announced later.

Procurement of autonomous systems

The memorandum also provides for the creation of a new Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Autonomy office. It will have sole authority over the procurement of priority autonomous systems for the Army. This area will complement six existing portfolio structures through which the US Army reorganized weapons procurement last year.

No later than fiscal year 2028, the Army must prioritize the procurement and delivery of autonomous systems for artillery, missiles and missile weapons, combat vehicles, waterborne resupply, and engineering systems for clearing obstacles, including minefields.

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The list also includes intelligence, surveillance and target acquisition systems, as well as drones and robots that will operate alongside crewed ground vehicles and aircraft. The Army force management organization was tasked with promptly determining how to integrate autonomous systems into aviation, armored, artillery, logistics, engineering and training units.

The official responsible for personnel policy must add drone and robotics specialist positions to the relevant units. Such specialties already exist: tactical unmanned aircraft systems specialist for enlisted personnel and robotics technician for warrant officers.

Autonomous warfare command

The US Army's decision was made after an appeal by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on September 30. At that time, he announced plans to create a separate four-star Autonomous Warfare Command (AutoWarCom), which would have authorities similar to those of a separate branch of the armed forces to scale autonomous and robotic capabilities across all US forces.

A Pentagon memorandum under Project Agincourt provides that AutoWarCom will become a functional combatant command with its own personnel, budget and the right to procure equipment. An act of the US Congress is required to grant such authority; October 1, 2027, has been set as the target date for establishing the command. The Army memorandum does not specify how FASCOM will interact with AutoWarCom.

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