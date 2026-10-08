US Army finds systemic failures in Washington crash — The Hill

A US Army report linked systemic failures to the collision of an American Airlines passenger plane with a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the United States. The accident occurred in 2025, when the plane collided with the helicopter seconds before landing. The crash killed 67 people; none of the passengers or crew members aboard the two aircraft survived.

As The Hill reports, the 50-page report, prepared in May, was written by Lieutenant General Michael McCurry. He concluded that the accident was caused by failures at all levels of the air conflict management system.

Communication problems

McCurry identified two interrupted radio transmissions as the most significant factor. As a result, the Army helicopter flying under the call sign PAT 25 did not receive critically important messages from the airport control tower.

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The report also states that city lighting played a significant role in the accident. The document's author considered it likely that the PAT 25 crew was unable to distinguish the American Airlines aircraft's lights from city lights.

Recommendations for the Army

The conclusion on communication problems is consistent with a report by the US National Transportation Safety Board released in January. The board recommended conducting a study of factors that impair the operation of communications equipment and negatively affect the safety of civilian and military flights.

McCurry also supported the board's recommendation to review the Army's approach to allocating resources to create an effective safety management system. Relatives of the victims, united in the Families of Flight 5342 group, said the helicopter crew faced city lights, limited visibility due to night-vision goggles, and interrupted radio calls. Some families filed a lawsuit against American Airlines and the US federal government in September 2025, alleging wrongful death and negligence.

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