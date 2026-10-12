Australia throws away about 7.6 million tonnes of food every year, costing the economy more than $36 billion. Around 70% of this food waste is edible, ABC News Australia reports.

Business losses

According to the Sustainable Restaurant Association, Australia’s hospitality sector generates 1.2 million tonnes of food waste annually. Its economic impact on the food service industry is estimated at $6.4 billion, or an average of $66,000 per business each year.

Food waste expert Belinda Chellingworth said that fewer than a quarter of businesses regularly check the volume of food they throw away. According to her, companies may fail to account for the total costs: purchasing excess products, lost revenue from unsold meals, and paying for waste removal.

Karl Riseborough, the owner of a Sydney pub and brewery, stopped throwing away 50 kg of spent grain from every batch of beer after reviewing his approach to waste. It is collected for use in gardens or for animals. The entrepreneur said he reduced the frequency of waste-bin collections and saves about $5,000 a year.

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Target for 2030

The Australian federal government has set a goal of halving food waste by 2030. At the same time, Johannes le Coutre, a professor of food and health at the University of New South Wales, doubts that the country is moving toward achieving this target under current conditions.

Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water said it has invested $37 million in new and upgraded organic waste processing infrastructure. Another $30 million is allocated to the End Food Waste Cooperative Research Centre, while $10 million is allocated to the Great Unwaste campaign, which is intended to help households reduce food waste.

The problem is also increasing pressure on landfills: in some areas of Perth, landfill sites could be full within two years, and in New South Wales, within four years. Le Coutre also noted that about 3.5 million households in Australia face food insecurity.

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