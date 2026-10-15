Belize has submitted to the government a draft national marine spatial plan that provides for the creation of three new marine protected areas in deep-water regions. This is expected to allow the country to protect 30% of its ocean waters and complete the sixth of eight milestones under the Belize Blue Bond agreement.

According to Mongabay, the draft plan was submitted to the Cabinet for approval on September 8. The document is then to be considered by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the new areas are to be officially published. The deadline for submitting the document package to the Belize Blue Investment Company is November 4.

Why deep waters were chosen

Officials explained the choice by the results of an analysis of the existing network of protected areas. More than 50% of Belize’s corals and almost 40% of its seagrasses are already within marine protected areas, while deep-water features are represented to a much lesser extent.

Samir Rosado, head of marine spatial planning at the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute, said that consultation participants generally did not support expanding restrictions in coastal waters. This is where local fishers work, and they had previously opposed closing traditional fishing grounds.

Three new protected areas

The draft proposes protecting approximately 1,652 square kilometers of marine waters. The smallest site, a 128-square-kilometer expansion of Sapodilla Caye Zone IV near Corona Reef, contains a healthy coral complex and a spawning site for several commercially important fish species.

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The largest is set to be High Protection for Biodiversity Zone 8, covering 1,220 square kilometers in the central part of Belize’s exclusive economic zone. The third site, an expansion of High Protection for Biodiversity Zone 3 known as the Deep Sea Zone, covers 316 square kilometers northeast of Lighthouse Reef Atoll. These areas contain abyssal hills, plateaus, basins, canyons and underwater slopes.

If the plan is approved, 16.3% of Belize’s ocean waters will have a high level of protection and another 13.7% a medium level. This will exceed the Blue Bond requirement for at least 15% of waters to be under the strictest protection regime.

Monitoring and fisheries issues

Some fishers called during consultations for proper management of existing protected areas to be ensured first. At the same time, fisheries expert Andrew Rosenberg stressed that protecting deep waters is important, but will not be sufficient without reducing overfishing in shallow-water areas, including illegal and unlicensed fishing.

Under the agreement, Belize must submit at least three marine protected areas for certification under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Green List by 2027. By 2029, the country must approve management plans for all biodiversity protection zones, including remote deep-water areas.

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