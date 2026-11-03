UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is preparing to discuss in Brussels, Belgium, a package of agreements with the European Union on agricultural trade, the emissions trading system and youth visas. The parties are expected to announce these agreements during a meeting with European leaders on November 20. According to The Guardian, officials on both sides have nearly agreed on the texts of the three deals, although some details still need to be finalized.

Burnham is due to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. Some provisions may only enter into force in 2028. The prime minister said the package could increase the UK economy by £17 billion, or 0.4%.

Agricultural trade and animals

The UK government estimates the potential value of the agricultural agreement at more than £5 billion by 2040. Under the proposed rules, British companies and travelers will no longer need a certificate to transport live animals, including pets, to Europe. Those bringing pets into the EU are planned to be issued pet passports, which should eliminate the need to arrange documents before every trip.

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British producers may be allowed during a transition period to sell certain goods prohibited by EU legislation, including certain pesticides. The agreement is also expected to open trade in other goods, including live mollusks and Scottish salmon.

Emissions and youth visas

A separate agreement is intended to give the UK access to the EU emissions trading system. In exchange, London will pay the European Union billions of pounds to avoid the cross-border carbon tax, which is due to enter into force in January.

The parties are also discussing a youth exchange program for tens of thousands of people under the age of 30. It provides visas for living, working and traveling in the UK and the EU. A separate quota is planned for each EU member state. The UK is also seeking a mechanism under which it would not issue visas to Britons to travel to an EU country if that country refuses to provide its visa quota.

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