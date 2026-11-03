A representative of the Greek Orthodox Church on the Greek island of Syros has filed an official complaint over the alleged indecent behavior of members of an organized group of passengers from the Israeli cruise liner Crown Iris during a visit to a monastery. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Aigaio News portal.

Statement by the local church

According to the local church, the visitors allegedly relieved themselves in the shared parking area of the Monastery of Saint Barbara and a kindergarten. The church statement also claims that they exposed their genitals in front of teachers, parents and young children.

Archpriest Flavianos Albescu called the described behavior an insult to religious premises and a violation of public decency standards, especially given the presence of children.

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Demands and possible evidence

Albescu noted that the area is equipped with a video surveillance system. Camera footage may be used to investigate the incident if necessary and in accordance with legal procedures.

In its complaint, the church called for immediate action to prevent similar incidents in the future. It also asked for visitors to be informed in advance about rules of conduct at religious and educational institutions and for an official response from the organizers.

Since mid-2025, Crown Iris calls at various Greek ports have repeatedly been accompanied by pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli protests. Participants in the actions opposed what they called Israel's genocide in Gaza, as well as Greece's close ties with Israel. In some cases, protesters claimed that off-duty military personnel could be among the passengers.

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