In the border sector near the city of San Luis, Arizona, the U.S. Border Patrol now detains fewer than 10 people a day. Under the previous administration, this figure reached up to 2,000 people daily, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing AFP.

Former Border Patrol agent Jason Mercado, who served during Joe Biden's presidency, said he had previously dealt with the arrival of hundreds of people seeking asylum, pursuing those trying to avoid detention, and contacts with drug traffickers. Now his former colleagues describe the situation during patrols as “very quiet,” with some even calling it “boring.”

Restrictions for asylum seekers

The decline in the number of detentions began in the final months of Biden's presidency and accelerated after the immigration policy of President Donald Trump's administration was tightened. Filing an asylum claim directly at the border has become extremely difficult, while migrants detained near the wall are almost never released while awaiting hearings. High-profile enforcement operations against undocumented migrants across the United States have also become a deterrent.

In San Luis, residents, including Democratic Party supporters, speak of relief after the humanitarian crisis of previous years. Churches and community organizations provided food and shelter to thousands of people passing through the city, while the hospital in the county seat of Yuma was overwhelmed. Restaurant owner Georgina Escamilla said local taxes were spent on helping arrivals, while community residents, according to her, did not receive such assistance.

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Business discontent

At the same time, local farmers and logistics companies complain about economic uncertainty. Farm worker Ricardo Vasquez said his diesel fuel costs had risen by more than 20% and linked this to the conflict in Iran, which, he said, was started by the president.

Farmer Mike Pasquinelli said he no longer faces the destruction of lettuce and broccoli crops by migrants fleeing police. At the same time, higher diesel fuel and fertilizer prices could, in his estimate, reduce profits by about 20% compared with last year. He also reported a decline in orders due to trade tensions with Canada, an important destination for vegetable exports.

Logistics business owner Mario Jauregui said fluctuating tariffs had reduced by one-fifth the volume of fruit shipments between Mexico and the United States for his clients. According to him, the industry is also suffering because the Trump administration stopped issuing commercial driver's licenses to some foreign drivers.

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