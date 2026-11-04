In the United States, the White House published a post on social media platform X stating that President Donald Trump remains the head of state. The post appeared on Wednesday, the day after the midterm elections, in which the Republican Party suffered major losses.

White House post

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the publication included an image of Trump behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. The image featured an English-language caption saying that Trump is still president, while in the post’s text the White House thanked people for their attention to the matter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Election results

According to the outlet, the Democratic opposition won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. This gives Democrats the opportunity to advance legislative initiatives, launch investigations into the Trump administration, and obstruct his personnel appointments.

The article notes that the voting results reflected voters’ dissatisfaction with the cost of living, tariffs, and the US war with Iran, which, according to the outlet’s assessment, contributed to rising prices. At the same time, Trump threatened to use his veto power, which could limit Democrats’ options even with control of both chambers of Congress.

Read us on