Bulgaria has called for the creation of a new European Union mechanism to ensure free and safe civilian navigation in the Black Sea in light of recent attacks on merchant ships.

The country’s National Security Council has recommended that the government raise this issue at all EU meetings, particularly during the European Council summit on October 15–16.

The initiative calls for the implementation of the following measures to protect shipping:

* utilizing EU satellite monitoring capabilities to promptly detect threats to maritime navigation;

* establishing a mechanism for financial compensation for losses caused by attacks on vessels;

* establishing an EU-led naval mission modeled after the “Aspides” defense operation, based on the combined forces of Romania and Bulgaria;

* accelerating the launch of the Black Sea Maritime Security Center based in the ports of Constanța and Varna, utilizing coastal radars, drones, and mine countermeasures.

This was reported by author Olga Kovalchuk, citing the publications “Rapporteur” and “European Truth.”

In the Black Sea near Bulgaria and Romania, two cargo ships sank following drone attacks, and another was damaged. The Bulgarian government called the attack on the two ships an unacceptable violation of international law but did not call on Russia—the aggressor state—to end the war against Ukraine.

Russian drones entered the airspace of Romania and Moldova.

A Russian helicopter remained in Polish airspace for 42 seconds; Turkey, for its part, shot down a Russian bomber in 17 seconds

A Russian military helicopter violated Poland’s airspace.

Photos have emerged of destroyed Mi-8 helicopters and aircraft at the Rostov airport following a Ukrainian strike.

Read us on