Borek says Piotr Zieliński has a foot injury — Interia Sport

In the Poland national team, Piotr Zieliński was not included in the squad for the match against Romania. Officially, the absence of the Inter midfielder was explained by a cold, but Interia Sport reported different information voiced by Mateusz Borek on Kanał Sportowy.

Statement about a foot injury

According to Borek, Zieliński arrived at the national team camp with a foot injury. The journalist claims that pain in the sole significantly restricts the footballer while running: he can jog, but acceleration, sprints and sharp changes of direction, especially with the ball, cause problems.

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Borek also would not guarantee that the midfielder will play in the match against Sweden. He noted that discomfort in the foot is hindering Zieliński, although professional footballers sometimes have to take to the field despite physical problems.

Statistics at Inter

This season, the 32-year-old Zieliński has played 14 matches for Inter, scored three goals and provided two assists. He played in Cristian Chivu's latest matches in charge of the team and was called up by Jan Urban for the Polish national team's November training camp. Kickoff in Poland's match against Romania is scheduled for 20:45.

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