European Union countries are to decide on November 17 whether to allow Brazil to export poultry meat and honey to the European market again. As RMF24 reports, the European Commission recommended returning Brazil to the list of countries eligible to supply these products to the EU following a positive audit.

The European Commission concluded that Brazil's system for controlling antibiotic use meets EU requirements. The vote will take place under the comitology procedure.

Conditions for blocking the decision

To block the European Commission's proposal, opponents of restoring imports need to gather at least 15 member states representing no less than 65% of the EU population combined. Objections from several countries are insufficient for this.

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The vote could theoretically be postponed until the next meeting of the EU food safety committee; such a decision is made by its chair. At the same time, according to RMF24, the issue has been placed on the agenda of the current meeting.

Position of poultry producers

The European association of poultry meat producers, processors and traders, AVEC, is calling for the vote to be postponed. The organization demands additional independently verified guarantees that Brazil's control system ensures compliance with European rules on antibiotics.

The industry also fears growing imports and stronger competition for producers in the EU. Poland's industry is represented in AVEC by Krajowa Rada Drobiarstwa — Izba Gospodarcza. Poland is one of the largest poultry producers in the European Union, while Brazil is among the world's largest exporters of this meat.

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