The United Kingdom will keep its diplomatic mission in East Jerusalem, Israel, open despite an order by the Israeli authorities to close the consulate general. Following talks with the Israeli government, the building will operate under the new name “British Mission Jerusalem,” Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said. According to The National, the mission will remain independent and continue working with Palestinians in Jerusalem and other occupied Palestinian territories.

New name for the mission

The announcement came several hours after plaques and signs bearing the name of the British Consulate General were removed from the building. The British flag, however, remained above the building.

Miliband also said that London plans to strengthen the mission’s presence in the coming months. Earlier, Britain withdrew several diplomats, staff members and their family members. The consulate manages the United Kingdom’s relations with Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, and also provides consular services to Palestinians.

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Dispute over settlements

Israel gave the consulate 30 days to close after Britain announced a ban on imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements and sanctions against individuals and companies supporting settlement activity. The UN and most countries consider these settlements illegal under international law, while Israel disputes that position.

Miliband said Britain would not take retaliatory measures against Israeli diplomats as long as negotiations continue and remain promising. Earlier, Reuters sources reported that London had considered expelling Israeli diplomats if Israel succeeded in forcing the consulate’s closure.

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