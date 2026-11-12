British psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker, known for his apocalyptic predictions, stated that 2028 will be an extraordinary year for the world, bringing massive political upheavals and an unexpected war.

“An unexpected war lies ahead,” he noted in his prediction, linking the potential conflict to a confrontation involving China in the Pacific region, which will unfold against a backdrop of major political upheavals.

According to the psychic, such predictions also allegedly stem from the ancient Indian Naadi oracles, although he has not yet revealed any specific details regarding how events will unfold.

UNILAD reports on this.

International media outlets have recalled a well-known 1960 scientific article, in which the authors used a mathematical model to calculate the date of humanity’s demise due to critical population growth—Friday, November 13, 2026.

The Earth’s population exceeds the level that the planet can sustain in the long term, given current rates of resource consumption.

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