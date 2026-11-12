A section between Jinkou and Liangjiang Film and Television City on urban rail transit Line 15 has opened in Chongqing in southwestern China. The launch of the city’s first express line has increased the total length of the urban rail network to more than 600 kilometers, ECNS reports.

An 18-station section

The newly opened section is approximately 48 kilometers long and has 18 stations. It connects Jinkou Station in Shapingba District with Liangjiang Film and Television City Station in Liangjiang New Area.

Line 15 has a total length of 72 kilometers and 25 stations. The new section is part of this line.

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Speed and schedule

Six-car urban express trains designed for speeds of up to 140 km/h operate on the line. This makes it the fastest urban rail transit line in central Chongqing.

During the initial stage of operation, the first train will depart at 07:30 and the last at 20:30. Fares start at 2 yuan, which is approximately 30 US cents. This is the same starting fare as on other lines already operating in the city.

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