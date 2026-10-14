The trial of British actor and comedian Russell Brand has begun in London, United Kingdom. He faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. The charges concern six women and alleged events from 1999 to 2009, TimesLIVE reports.

The prosecution’s position

In her opening statement, prosecutor Riel Karmi-Jones said that, according to the prosecution, Brand committed sexual violence against women despite their objections. According to her, some women refused, while others were unable to react to his actions.

The prosecution described Brand as calculating and manipulative and said that he sought sexual contact regardless of the women’s wishes. These are claims by the prosecution that must be considered by the court.

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Brand’s position

Brand, 51, denies all the charges brought against him. Arriving at court, he said he was concerned but hoped the proceedings would have a good outcome for all those involved.

The hearings are expected to last about six weeks. In the 2000s, Brand was a prominent figure on British television and worked as a BBC presenter. He later appeared, among other films, in the 2010 movie Get Him to the Greek, and in recent years has mainly hosted online broadcasts about US politics, religion and freedom of speech.

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