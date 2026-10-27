In Russia’s Irkutsk Region, layoffs of public sector employees have begun due to a significant shortfall in the regional budget. Layoffs have already started in the administration of the Nizhneilimsky Municipal District. According to its head, Pavel Berezovsky, they plan to cut 37% of the staff there by the end of the year.

The official explained that due to serious budget problems, local authorities are forced to cut spending. He said that while planning next year’s budget, it became clear that they would have to lay off employees of the administration and public institutions. Berezovsky emphasized that this situation is not unique to his district but is also occurring in the Irkutsk region and other regions of Russia.

First and foremost, the layoffs will affect night watchmen at schools, kindergartens, and cultural centers. There are also plans to reduce the workforce at the municipal utilities “Service Center” and “Clean City,” which maintain the city’s infrastructure.

Layoffs are also expected among technical staff at social institutions in the Chuna District. According to District Head Nikolai Khrichov, each such institution plans to lay off four security guards and four heating operators. He noted that this is a necessary step, as otherwise local authorities may lack the funds even to pay for electricity for these facilities.

At the same time, the Irkutsk Region’s budget deficit continues to grow. According to the updated draft budget for 2026, which was submitted to the region’s legislative assembly last week, the funding shortfall has increased to 38.7 billion rubles. This represents 11.8% of total budget expenditures. Prior to the amendments, the projected deficit stood at 8.3% of expenditures.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

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