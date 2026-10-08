Yabloko member Perepelitsa sentenced to four years — The Moscow Times

In the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — Elena Perepelitsa, a member of the liberal Yabloko party, was sentenced to four years in a penal colony in a case involving the transfer of funds to the Anti-Corruption Foundation of the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. This was reported by The Moscow Times, citing the Russian state news agency TASS.

The case was linked to a donation to the Anti-Corruption Foundation

The court found Perepelitsa guilty of transferring funds to the Anti-Corruption Foundation. In Russia, the foundation has been designated a “foreign agent” and banned as an “extremist” organization.

The Yabloko party confirmed the verdict on Telegram and published Perepelitsa’s statement to the court. In it, she denied knowingly financing extremist activity.

Perepelitsa became the third female or male Yabloko member to be imprisoned in less than four months. The publication notes that the party, which opposes Russia’s war against Ukraine, was largely barred from taking part in the September parliamentary elections.

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Sentences handed down to other party members

In June, Yabloko deputy leader Maxim Kruglov was sentenced to seven years in prison for disseminating, according to a Russian court, false information about the Russian army.

In August, party deputy chairman Lev Shlosberg was sentenced to more than 11 years in a penal colony for discrediting the Russian armed forces and disseminating false information about them after he condemned the war against Ukraine.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine in 2022, Russian authorities have been more actively using legislation on “extremism” and wartime censorship against opposition figures and activists.

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