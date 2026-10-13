The foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom called on the Palestinian Authority to reconsider its decision to postpone legislative and presidential elections in Palestine from November to September 2027. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Joint statement by the ministers

In a joint statement, the ministers expressed deep regret over the decision by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. In their view, the delay will deprive Palestinians of another opportunity to vote and further undermine public trust in democratic institutions.

The ministers noted that nearly two decades have passed since the last elections to the Palestinian Legislative Council. They also recalled that elections planned for 2021 had already been postponed.

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Call to ensure participation

The foreign ministers acknowledged that holding elections in line with international standards and ensuring the participation of all eligible Palestinian voters involve significant difficulties. At the same time, they noted the work of the Central Election Commission in preparing for the vote.

The statement says that credible elections are an important component of the commitments of Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority to reform, democratic renewal and accountable governance in accordance with the New York Declaration of July 2025. The ministers called on the Palestinian Authority to take the necessary steps to hold legislative and presidential elections without further delay.

They also called on Israel to refrain from actions that could hinder the elections, including by ensuring practical conditions for the participation of all Palestinians.

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