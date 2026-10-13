Video: Student protests in Albania have escalated into clashes with police

A student protest outside the Ministry of Education building in Tirana on October 13, 2026, ended in mass clashes with law enforcement.

According to Balkan Insight and local police officials, demonstrators who pelted the government building with rocks and eggs and damaged the facade and gates attempted to break into the ministry’s grounds. In response, law enforcement used tear gas and water cannons. As a result of the clashes, six police officers were injured, and 23 protesters were detained. The Albanian Journalists’ Association also reported that one media worker was injured and that security forces obstructed a film crew.

The protest took place as part of the broader anti-government campaign “Flamingo Revolution,” which has been ongoing since May 2026 against corruption, the government of PrimeEdi Rama, and planned construction projects in nature reserves—in particular, the construction of a luxury tourist complex linked to Jared Kushner’s organization. The students demanded the prime minister’s resignation, improved conditions in educational institutions, and increased financial support for young people. Albanian Deputy Prime Minister Albana Koçiu publicly condemned the violent actions of the protesters.

Clashes in Albania have reached a critical tipping point. Police have used excessive force against students in Tirana. Protesters declare they will no longer tolerate Prime Minister Rama’s silence and mockery, which has dragged on for over four months while he ignores their demands. https://t.co/fRuA6rOnXi — Tirana Report (@Tirana_Report) October 13, 2026

Sources: Balkan Insight.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama urged U.S. Democrats not to use the protests against a planned luxury resort linked to Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, as a means of retaliating against Trump.

Edi Rama stated that the country’s government will not abandon its plans to implement two large-scale luxury resort construction projects financed by the investment company of Jared Kushner—the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. The head of the Albanian Cabinet called the opposition’s daily rallies “hysteria” and assured that the pressure would not force the government to roll back the reforms.

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