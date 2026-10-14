Poland’s RMF FM plans to discuss possible risks to the implementation of the SAN counter-drone system program during its morning broadcast. Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka is expected to be the guest of the conversation. One of the topics will be the situation at Advanced Protection Systems, described as one of the program’s key subcontractors, RMF24 reports.

Subcontractor’s financial issues

The hosts plan to ask whether potential problems with Advanced Protection Systems’ financial liquidity could jeopardize the timely fulfillment of the contract. They are also expected to raise the issue of the Polish government’s backup plan in the event of difficulties with fulfilling the order.

Among the announced topics are the possible entry of a foreign investor into the company and the use of funds from the European SAFE program. The program also seeks to determine separately whether the Polish Armed Forces will receive the first elements of the SAN system as early as 2026.

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Patriot, HIMARS and security strategy

Participants in the broadcast are also expected to discuss plans to establish a service center in Poland for PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems. The discussion will cover the progress of negotiations on this investment and the significance that President Karol Nawrocki’s involvement may have had for their success.

In addition, the hosts plan to raise the issue of announced delays in PAC-3 MSE deliveries and the possible postponement of deadlines for contracts involving HIMARS launchers. Another topic will be whether Poland will receive a National Security Strategy that could define long-term defense priorities and help coordinate arms procurement, infrastructure development and army financing.

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