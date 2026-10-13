In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit to the separation line in the West Bank, said that the Israel Defense Forces would retain control over the territory west of the Jordan River. He also said that Israel would defend its territory “from the Jordan to the sea,” The Jerusalem Post reports.

Statements on territorial control

Netanyahu emphasized that, according to him, there would be no Arab army west of the Jordan, and that the Israeli army would exercise control over this territory. He drew attention to Tulkarm’s proximity to the coast and called the strip of territory between the West Bank border and the sea Israel’s “narrow waist.”

The prime minister also said that Israel’s opponents may try to test security measures ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections. According to him, he received briefings on security plans from the military and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

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Tulkarm camp

During the trip, commanders of the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet security service, and the border police briefed Netanyahu on security measures and countering threats which, in their assessment, may originate from refugee camps.

Netanyahu called the refugee camp in Tulkarm a “stronghold of terrorism” and praised the military for its operations in the area. His statement came after the High Court of Justice on Sunday ordered the state to provide a timetable for the return of Palestinians displaced from refugee camps in the area. The prime minister argued that the people whose return was in question should not be considered residents, calling them terrorists.

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