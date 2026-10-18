In Johannesburg, South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has 35% support ahead of the local elections on November 4, leading the African National Congress (ANC), for which 21.8% of respondents are ready to vote. This is according to a MarkData poll, TimesLIVE reports.

The survey was conducted from August 10 to September 14 among 1,011 respondents in Johannesburg and 1,004 in Cape Town. The margin of error is about 3%. Most interviews were conducted by telephone, while in some areas they were also conducted in person. MarkData estimated expected turnout at 48%.

Distribution of support in the cities

In Johannesburg, the MK party is in third place with 12.5%, followed by the EFF with 11.9% and ActionSA with 10.3%. Analyst Wayne Sussman, who worked on the poll for eNCA, called the fragmentation of urban politics one of the main features of the current election campaign.

In Cape Town, the DA has a significantly larger lead: 52.6% of respondents are ready to vote for it, while the ANC was supported by 23.6%. The EFF received 6.5%, the Patriotic Alliance 4.9%, and the NCC 2.7%. Support for Al Jama-ah stands at 1.7%, while MK and ActionSA each have 1.5%.

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Assessment of city authorities

In Johannesburg, 40.7% of respondents said that the municipality had been managed extremely poorly over the past five years, while another 28% rated its work as poor. Only 7.9% described the administration as very good. At the same time, 61.5% of respondents believe that City Hall handled water supply poorly, while 63% gave a negative assessment of the municipality's work on electricity supply, roads, and sewerage.

When asked who is responsible for inadequate municipal services, 76.6% of respondents in Johannesburg named the ANC and 8% named the DA. In Cape Town, 47.2% of respondents placed responsibility on the ANC and 24% on the DA.

On the question of the preferred mayor of Johannesburg, Helen Zille received 30.6% support, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba received 23.4%, and incumbent mayor Dada Morero received 15%. In Cape Town, incumbent mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis received 55.4% in such a poll.

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