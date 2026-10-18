In Istanbul, Türkiye, the death toll from severe flooding has risen to five. The body of a person believed to have been missing was found in the Golden Horn bay, Daily Sabah reports.

Consequences of the downpour

Heavy downpours hit the city on October 14, causing flooding in residential areas and businesses. One of the hardest-hit areas was Ayazağa in the Sarıyer district, where cleanup, demolition of structures and debris removal continue after the disaster.

Authorities decided to dismantle several buildings erected along the streambed as part of work to restore it and reduce the risk of future flooding. The facilities planned for demolition included a Quran course building, the Atatürk Stadium in Ayazağa, 19 shops and structures with residential premises.

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Assistance for those affected

The dismantling of 19 shops, the course building and the stadium has already been completed, while teams continue clearing debris from the areas. Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced the provision of 80 million Turkish lira, or about $1.9 million, in financial assistance to traders and artisans affected by the flooding.

According to Bolat, rainfall in Istanbul on October 14–15 was the heaviest in 84 years. The assistance is to be transferred to the Istanbul Governorate on October 19 through the Central Union of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen Credit and Surety Cooperatives (TESKOMB). The Governorate will coordinate the distribution of the funds.

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