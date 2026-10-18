A military helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia, killing two people

An AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia. The crash occurred in the Najran region, near the border with Yemen. Both crew members were killed. According to official reports, the helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction. The crash occurred in an area under the jurisdiction of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of the National Guard.

At the same time, the circumstances of the incident raise additional questions. In recent weeks, the southwestern part of the Najran region has been under attack by Yemeni Houthis, who are supported by Iran. Against this backdrop, the confrontation between the Saudi-led coalition and the group operating from Yemeni territory continues to escalate. As Reuters notes, the conflict in Yemen has become yet another front in the broader confrontation between the U.S. and Iran.

The Houthis claimed to have shot down a helicopter

On Saturday, October 17, Yemeni Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sari stated that the group had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near Najran. According to him, the aircraft was targeting Houthi positions along the border. However, this claim does not align with the Saudi-led coalition’s official account of the incident. The Saudi side reported a technical malfunction in the AH-6i helicopter. At the same time, a Reuters report mentions different aircraft models: the AH-6i and the Apache. Therefore, there is currently no basis for asserting that the parties’ statements refer to the same helicopter.

On Sunday, October 18, al-Maliki responded to Sari’s post. He posted a photo of several Apache helicopters lined up in a row and wrote: “You claim to have shot it down, but it will soon reappear on the battlefield.” Thus, the Saudi-led coalition has denied the Houthis’ claim that an Apache helicopter was destroyed. At the same time, the report of the AH-6i crash and the deaths of two crew members remains a separate, officially confirmed fact. The details of the incident and the possible connection between these reports require further confirmation. Reuters reported this, citing a statement by Saudi Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki.

In Egypt, the National Defense Council, headed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, declared its readiness to provide Saudi Arabia with “all necessary and possible forms of support.” The meeting took place on October 18 ahead of a scheduled parliamentary vote on granting the president the authority to help the kingdom defend itself against attacks by Yemeni Houthis.