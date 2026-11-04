In the United States, Democrats could, according to preliminary election results, defeat incumbent Republicans in three U.S. House districts in North Carolina. The Hill reports, citing forecasts by the election analytics service Decision Desk HQ.

Three competitive districts

In the 13th District, Decision Desk HQ forecasts a victory for Democrat Paul Barringer over incumbent Republican Congressman Brad Knott. With more than 95% of votes counted, Barringer had more than 50% support, while Knott had slightly over 48%.

In the 14th District, the service forecasts a victory for Democrat Lakesha Womack over incumbent Republican Congressman Timothy K. Moore. With 95% of votes counted, Womack had more than 51%, while Moore had 48.89%.

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Result in the 6th District

In the 6th District, Democrat Cyril Jefferson, according to Decision Desk HQ's preliminary forecast, is expected to defeat incumbent Republican Addison McDowell. With 95% of votes counted, Jefferson had more than 51% support, while McDowell had 48.86%.

Senate election

Also, according to The Hill, in North Carolina, former state governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, defeated former Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley in the U.S. Senate election. They competed for the vacant seat previously held by Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

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