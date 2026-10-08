In Greece, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that potential threats from Iran do not constrain American military operations in Europe or on NATO territory. According to him, the United States retains the ability to take all necessary actions regarding Iran. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Rubio's statement

Rubio answered questions while departing Greece for Portugal, which was the final stop of his European tour. He noted that there are no actions against Iran that the United States could not carry out because of possible threats.

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Redeployment of bombers

At the end of September, the Pentagon redeployed all American bombers from RAF Fairford air base in Gloucestershire to bases in the United States. This happened after a security warning related to suspicious vehicles.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were “significant indications” of Iran's possible involvement in the incident. Tehran rejected these accusations. US President Donald Trump also acknowledged that the redeployment had been caused by unspecified threats.

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