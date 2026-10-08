Two incidents involving commercial tankers occurred off the coasts of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates within 24 hours. Several projectiles struck the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged tanker Acers near Qatar, while a fire broke out on another vessel near the emirate of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman. Euronews reports.

Strike near Qatar

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the tanker Acers was hit by several projectiles 51 nautical miles north of the Qatari city of Madinat ash Shamal. According to its data, casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

Maritime intelligence company Vanguard identified the vessel and said it was heading toward the Strait of Hormuz. This is the first attack in the area in more than six months, the outlet notes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fire in the Gulf of Oman

In a separate incident, Vanguard reported a fire on a tanker approximately 40 kilometers from Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman. The company suggested that it was the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel Dhalgout. UKMTO did not record this incident, and the cause of the fire was not immediately established.

NASA's FIRMS fire detection system confirmed the blaze. According to Euronews, US military aircraft were over the area during the fire, including KC-46 and KC-135 tanker aircraft, a P-8A patrol aircraft, and several helicopters.

Iran has not officially claimed responsibility for either of the two incidents. At the same time, media affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hinted at expanding operations against commercial vessels beyond the Strait of Hormuz. Both events occurred outside the strait, through which about one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies usually pass.

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