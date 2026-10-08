Polish President Karol Nawrocki sparred with legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao during his official visit to the Philippines.

Pacquiao sparred with the Polish president and later posted a video of the training session. He noted that it was an honor for him to train with Nawrocki.

Navrotsky boxed in his youth and was once a medalist in the Polish team championship. This was his first official visit to an Asian country.

Pacquiao retired from professional boxing in 2021. He remains the only boxer in history to have won world titles in eight weight classes. At the same time, the athlete has a political background—he served as a senator in the Philippines from 2016 to 2022.

Source: Euronews

Polish President Karol Nawrocki plans to visit Argentina following a scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia. The purpose of the visit is to persuade Argentine authorities to support Poland’s bid for permanent membership in the G20.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a law imposing a one-time tax on the excess profits of fuel companies, which he had previously blocked. Following this, the Polish government announced a reduction in the VAT rate on fuel from 23% to 8% and a cut in the excise tax.

Read us on