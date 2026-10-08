Lithuanian Interior Minister Martinas Katelinas stated that the possibility of mobilization in Russia alone is not sufficient grounds for granting asylum in Lithuania.

According to him, people seeking humanitarian or political asylum must do so through legal channels. Katelinas also emphasized that illegally crossing the border could have serious consequences.

At the same time, he noted that if the sole reason for seeking asylum is a potential mobilization in Russia, this, in his opinion, is not sufficient grounds for granting asylum in Lithuania or any other country.

Source: Delfi.lt

Lithuania has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028, but there is a caveat.

The Ukrainian government has appealed to the European Union with a proposal to exclude men aged 23 to 60 from the temporary protection mechanism. This refers to Ukrainian citizens of draft age who are currently in EU countries.

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