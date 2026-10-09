In Israel, intelligence presented to the country’s top political and security leadership indicates that Hamas is preparing for a possible ground offensive by the Israel Defense Forces on Gaza City. According to the Jerusalem Post, the group’s leadership considers its confrontation with the Israeli army over the past three years a victory, despite Israel’s control over approximately 70% of the Gaza Strip.

According to information received by the Israeli leadership, Hamas views Israel’s territorial control as temporary. A senior representative of Israel’s security structures said that the group does not consider itself defeated or as having capitulated to the Israeli army.

Preparations for a possible offensive

The official claims that Hamas is preparing for a possible advance by Israeli troops toward Gaza City. According to him, the group is recruiting new members, distributing weapons, equipping defensive tunnels, manufacturing explosive devices and short-range rockets. He also reported tensions between Hamas’ local leadership and Khalil al-Hayya, who is in Qatar.

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Actions by the Israeli military

At the same time, the Southern Command of the Israel Defense Forces, military intelligence, the Air Force, and the Shin Bet security service have intensified operations against people whom Israel links to the October 7 attack, as well as against members of the group who, according to the Israeli side, are preparing attacks or building the group’s infrastructure. According to a security representative, these operations are intended to increase pressure on Hamas and prevent the restoration of its military wing.

A security representative stated that because Hamas’ leadership refuses to disarm or transfer administration of the Gaza Strip to an alternative administration, the Israeli military is preparing for a scenario involving the mass displacement of civilians and a ground operation in central Gaza City. He described its goal as eliminating the group’s infrastructure and units of its military wing that maintain high operational readiness. According to the Israeli Defense Ministry’s assessment, decisions on such an operation may be made after elections in Israel.

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