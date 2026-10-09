The U.S. Will Present Ukraine with New Ideas for Ending the War — Axios

On Friday, October 9, the Ukrainian delegation will hold talks in Miami with U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to Axios, the parties will discuss new proposals for ending the war, which U.S. negotiators have been developing following recent contacts with representatives from Ukraine and Russia.

Witkoff and Kushner will hold a working meeting with the Ukrainian side to explore new approaches to ending the war. The Americans are seeking to develop a unified proposal for the further diplomatic process. Reuters reports the same, citing a U.S. source. NewsNation clarifies that this involves a new proposal to end the conflict, and that representatives from NATO and the EU will also join the meeting.

According to the source, the following will be discussed in Miami:

security guarantees for Ukraine;

a plan for post-war prosperity;

other aspects of the conflict.

European partners have also been invited to the talks. According to a White House statement cited by Glavkom, national security advisers from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, as well as representatives from the European Union and NATO, are expected to attend the meeting. According to Axios, the U.S. delegation will also include representatives from the White House National Security Council and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the composition of the Ukrainian negotiating team. According to him, it includes the head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov; Ukraine’s former representative to the UN, Andriy Kyslytsya; the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, Davyd Arakhamia; and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov.

The talks will last two days, October 9–10. Zelenskyy expects the team to return to Kyiv on Monday, October 12, at which time he will receive all the details. The president also hopes that the European team will join both the Ukrainian and American delegations.

On the eve of the trip, Budanov wrote: “We can’t talk about everything, but we must remain wise, united, and supportive of our own military. Peace isn’t achieved through loud statements—it’s hard, collaborative work.”

According to an Axios source, the United States is attempting to mediate between the parties to draft a document that could be presented as a joint proposal. The specific content of the provisions has not yet been disclosed.

The American source also noted the approaching winter: if hostilities continue, the coming winter will be difficult for all sides, which heightens interest in a diplomatic resolution.

The Kremlin is not directly participating in the meeting in Miami. These are consultations between the U.S. and Ukrainian sides, with the participation of European partners, and the approaches already developed could serve as the basis for further contacts with Russia.

Representatives of Donald Trump may return to Moscow later in October for talks with Vladimir Putin, Axios reports, citing a source. They were last there in early September: according to the Moscow Times, they flew to the Russian capital and met with Putin, then traveled to Kyiv the next day.

The meeting comes amid efforts by the Trump administration to restart the diplomatic process. On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the war a dangerous dead end, and Trump himself said this week that he plans to speak with Putin by phone in the near future.

Source: Axios

As a reminder, President Trump’s envoys will hold talks on Ukraine in Miami.

European partners will join the talks between Ukraine and the U.S.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy identified the main topic of the talks in the U.S.

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