Elementary schools in Poland will be temporarily closed due to fears of new attacks

On October 9, all public and private elementary schools in the municipality of Wyszków, Mazovia Province, will be closed. The decision was announced amid reports of a possible escalation of violence in schools, which social media users are calling “Bloody Friday.”

Following attacks at schools in the Mazovian Voivodeship, concern has grown among students and parents due to reports of alleged preparations for new acts of violence. According to rumors, these were supposed to culminate on Friday, October 9.

Messages about “Bloody Friday” began circulating in student and parent groups on social media. Dozens of posts contain false information and rumors that are fueling anxiety. A significant number of parents say they will not send their children to school.

Eighteen-year-old Nikola, a student at a school in Leszczydula-Nowiny, spoke to Polsat News about the mood among students.

According to her, the information she has received suggests that those involved in acts of violence at Polish schools may have coordinated their actions through private Facebook groups. She also noted that, according to widespread rumors, these events may culminate on Friday.

However, these reports do not currently confirm that new attacks are actually being planned.

Polish police confirmed that they are aware of rumors regarding a possible escalation of violence in schools but urged citizens to remain calm and not to panic.

Ilona Puszczan from the district police department in Wyszków reported that law enforcement officials have also received reports of a possible escalation of violence on Friday.

“These are being investigated by the criminal division in cooperation with officers specializing in cybercrime,” the police officer noted.

At the same time, Ilona Pushchyan emphasized that law enforcement is cautious about attempts to link these reports to the motives behind the attack near Vyshkov.

According to her, the police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crime and the motives of the minor who may have been involved.

“Measures are being taken to determine the motives that drove the minor. An examination of the phone and other items seized from him will also be conducted. This will help determine whether it was a ‘challenge’ (an online dare—ed.) or whether he had his own idea, and under what influence he committed this crime,” said the police officer.

On Thursday afternoon, Mazowieckie Province Governor Mariusz Frankowski announced the closure of all elementary schools in the municipality of Wyszków on October 9.

The decision applies to both public and private schools.

At the same time, Ilona Puszcian clarified that the decision to close the schools was not a reaction to rumors of “Bloody Friday.” According to her, it was made even before the alarming reports began circulating on social media.

Consequently, Polish police are investigating reports of possible coordination of attacks at schools, while information about “Bloody Friday” remains under investigation and is not a confirmed fact.

This was reported by Polsat News.

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