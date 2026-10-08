In Poland, National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapiński said that proceedings to hold him accountable before the State Tribunal are groundless and harmful to the country’s internal interests. According to RMF24, he also believes the case could negatively affect Poland’s international relations.

Review by the parliamentary commission

On October 9, the parliamentary Constitutional Accountability Commission is expected to approve a report on its work on the motion to hold Glapiński accountable before the State Tribunal. The commission has been working on the case since May 2024 and has heard more than 50 witnesses.

The original motion was submitted in March 2024 by a group of lawmakers from the ruling coalition. After the commission approves the report, the Sejm will decide whether the NBP governor may be held accountable. An absolute majority of votes is required for this.

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Nature of the allegations

Glapiński is accused, among other things, of violating the Constitution and laws through indirect financing of the budget deficit during asset purchases in 2020–2021. The motion also refers to conducting these purchases without proper authorization from the Monetary Policy Council and a possible violation of the requirement of political neutrality.

The NBP governor said that the central bank would not yield to political pressure and that the Sejm and the government have no right to interfere in its monetary policy. In 2024, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal questioned provisions on suspending the NBP governor for the duration of such proceedings. Glapiński has headed the National Bank of Poland since 2016, and his second and final term ends in June 2028.

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